Shivam Dube Takes A Marvellous Catch To Get Rid Of Nicholas Pooran In The 3rd T20I

Shivam Dube, who has promoted up the order at number three in the previous match made his bat do the talking and scored a quickfire half-century which was also his first one in T20Is. Now, the youngster showcased his outstanding fielding skills in the series decider at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shivam Dube takes a marvellous catch

It happened in the fourth over of the second innings which was bowled by Deepak Chahar. On the very first delivery, West Indian wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran tried to slash Chahar's widish length delivery but he did not make good contact with the ball. For a moment it felt like the ball would ball in no man's land. However, Shivam Dube ran a long way, stretched his arms and took a marvellous catch near the boundary. He could not grab the ball with both hands in his followthrough but in the end, he ensured that the ball remained glued in one hand. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

India post a mammoth 240 on the board

India's opener, KL Rahul put on a stunning display of fiery batsman at home, as the Karnataka-lad notched up a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the final T20 against West Indies at Wankhede. Rahul scored 91 off just 54 balls, laced with 4 sixes and 9 fours. The opener was well-supported by the local-lad, Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant 71 runs off just 34 balls getting India off to a fiery start. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing as he hammered West Indies all round the park to breach the half-century mark in just 21 deliveries at a strike rate of around 243. India set up a target of 241 for West Indies to chase in the final T20.

