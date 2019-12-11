Rishabh Pant At The Receiving End After Failing To Trouble The Scorers In The Final T20I

Rishabh Pant once again struggled with the bat in the series-deciding third T20I against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Having been promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter at number three, his stay at the crease lasted for only a couple of deliveries and he was sent back to the dugout without troubling the scorers. Meanwhile, the fans seemed to have had enough of witnessing his repeated failures. They came forward and trolled the youngster on social media.

Fans troll Rishabh Pant after he is dismissed for a duck

The southpaw looked to take the attack to the bowlers straightaway. He attempted to take West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard to the cleaners who had bowled a widish delivery but could only manage to find Jason Holder.

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

This happened on the very first delivery of the third over bowled by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotterell. The Windies pacer who had bowled a fuller outside off was dispatched into the fence effortlessly by the 'Hitman' which was also the first six of the contest. By the virtue of this big hit, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain brought up his 400th six in international cricket. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

India post a mammoth 240 on the board

India's opener, KL Rahul put on a stunning display of fiery batsman at home, as the Karnataka-lad notched up a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the final T20 against West Indies at Wankhede. Rahul scored 91 off just 54 balls, laced with 4 sixes and 9 fours. The opener was well-supported by the local-lad, Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant 71 runs off just 34 balls getting India off to a fiery start. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing as he hammered West Indies all round the park to breach the half-century mark in just 21 deliveries at a strike rate of around 243. India set up a target of 241 for West Indies to chase in the final T20.

