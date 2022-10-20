Former India speedster Roger Binny, who recently took charge as the new BCCI president, held a press conference on Thursday, where he spoke on various matters concerning Indian cricket. Binny, while speaking to reporters, opened up on the latest controversy involving the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the conduct of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Roger Binny comments on India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup

The next edition of the continental cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue due to security concerns. PCB condemned Shah's statement and said that the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) cannot take the decision on his own as Pakistan was chosen to host the 2023 Asia Cup by the ACC board members a long time ago.

Binny, who succeeded Sourav Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI, said on Thursday that the board can't take the decision on its own and will have to rely on the government for clearance.

"That isn't our call. We can't say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from Govt if we leave the country,or other countries come here.We can't take that decision on our own, we've to rely on govt," Binny said at the press conference.

BCCI vs PCB

Jay Shah in his statement had said that it is the government that decides over the permission of Team India to visit Pakistan so no comments will be made on that but it is decided that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue. Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said that it was disappointed with the comments made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The PCB in its statement also said that it will boycott the 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India if the ACC moves the Asia Cup out of Pakistan.

