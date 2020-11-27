New BCCI Sponsors MPL Reveals Massive, First-of-its-kind Next Move For Indian Fans

The Indian cricket team faced Australia in the first of a three-match ODI series on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match not only kicked-off India’s first international assignment in nearly eight months, but it also marked the launch of eSports Platform Mobile Premier League’s (MPL) new role as official merchandise sponsors of the Indian cricket team. Earlier, the Indian company signed a three-year deal (November 2020 till December 2023) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

MPL senior vice-president (Growth and Marketing) Abhishek Madhavan recently interacted with Sportstar via email. As per the website, Madhavan talked about how MPL’s deal with BCCI will help them “reach the masses” across the country. He described cricket as a “great medium” and their proposition is “lucrative” for gaming companies across categories. He stated that MPL is aiming to be a merchandise and sports apparel brand of choice through their association with the Indian cricket team.

The MPL senior vice-president also revealed that the company is currently making plans to make licensed Team India merchandises “affordable” for cricket fans. He cited the reason for the same by saying that even though India has over a billion fans of the sport in the country, the merchandise sales is quite “paltry” due to a number of reasons. He termed pricing and lack of availability in the market as some of the factors and also blamed the excessive presence of “fake replicas”.

Abhishek Madhavan revealed that they will be partnering up with the “right e-commerce” players in order to make their affordable merchandise, including India new cricket jersey, available to the masses.

The ‘Men in Blue’ lost the India vs Australia 1st ODI by 66 runs. After losing the toss and fielding first, Virat Kohli and co. conceded a mammoth 374-6 to the home side. In response, the Indian team were reduced to 101-4 at one stage. Despite some late resurgence from Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, the visitors managed to score only 308-8. Steve Smith, who scored a 66-ball 105 earlier in the Australian innings, was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’.

