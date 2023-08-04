New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Provides An Upbeat Update On Kane Williamson's Injury

New Zealand cricket team batter Kane Williamson sustained a horrific Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury during the Indian Premier League 2023. Williamson was playing for Gujarat Titans and injured his knee while fielding on the boundary in the first IPL 2023 match against the Chennai Super Kings. However, the former Kiwi skipper has returned to the nets and is preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

3 things you need to know

Kane Williamson has been out of action since March 2023

Williamson went under surgery in April 2023 and is going through his rehabilitation period

Williamson is not expected to play for New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson provides a fitness update from Mount Maunganui

Kane Williamson is currently practising out in the nets in his hometown of Tauranga and has also provided a fitness update from the training camp. Williamson said that there is still a bit of work to do on his injury before he returns to international cricket. The batsman said during the practice session as quoted by ICC:

Great to see some of the guys and some of the new faces too. Looking forward to the team camp. Nice to have it here at home as well in the Mount [Maunganui], and get into some training and to just reconnect a little bit.

Get the latest on Kane Williamson's injury rehab from the man himself and BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/vJQGOTO83E — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 4, 2023

Gary Stead speaks on Kane Williamson's recent practice session

New Zealand cricket team head coach Gary Stead also commented on Kane Williamson's fitness update and said that it's good to see the batsman putting in the work again. He further revealed that the Kiwi skipper wants to put his hands up and wants to work hard for the team.

It’s nice to see him with a bat in his hand and hitting the balls again, albeit it’s not right at the level that he is to perform internationally. It’s set certainly on the road to recovery, and it’s hugely silver linings in injuries and how you look at them, and to keep saying, ‘hey, I am invested in this team and I really want to keep playing for this team’, is magic to hear.

The former Kiwi skipper's presence in the Cricket World Cup 2023 is not confirmed, but the fans could certainly expect the batsman to return in action.