New Zealand Face Massive Setback, Star All-rounder Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand's injury woes

The New Zealand cricket team has been performing exceptionally well in the ODIs since the 2019 Cricket World Cup and has emerged out to be one of the top teams in the white ball format. The team though till now has not had the best of fortunes with injuries as they lost one of their key players and star batsman Kane Williamson due to an injury. Williamson ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) of his right knee while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023. However, the team has been hit by yet another injury as they have lost bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell who ruptured his right Achilles while participating in a T20 competition in the United Kingdom. The 32-year-old all-rounder will undergo surgery this Thursday in the UK, and will soon begin his six to eight-month rehabilitation period which will rule him out of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in October and November.

New Zealand cricket team head coach Gary Stead also shared his thoughts on Michael Bracewell's injury and called it a bitter blow. He also wished him a speedy and successful recovery.

Gary Stead while addressing the issue said:

Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event. Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut. We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping up as an important player for us at the World Cup in India. Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of the sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation.

Michael Bracewell performed exceptionally well on Indian pitches and performed decently in the white ball series they played against Rohit Sharma and Co. in January 2023. Bracewell hit 188 runs three-match ODI series which also includes a knock of 140 runs in the first ODI played at Hyderabad