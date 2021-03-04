New Zealand Vs Australia 4th T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Wellington Weather Forecast

New Zealand will take on Australia in the 4th T20I match of the Australian Men’s tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on March 5, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Australia live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Team update | BLACKCAPS all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned a negative COVID test this afternoon. He is feeling better and available for selection for T20 four against Australia at Sky Stadium on Friday night. #NZvAUS #CricketNation — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 4, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20: New Zealand vs Australia preview

Finally moving on from their recent losing streak in T20I matches, the Australia Men have registered their first win in their ongoing series against New Zealand. Having lost the first two of the five-match series, the Aussies put up a scintillating 208 runs to defeat the hosts by 64 runs in the 3rd T20I. Amidst calls to relieve him from the captaincy, skipper Aaron Finch overcame months of bad form to post a brilliant 69 off 44 runs alongside Glenn Maxwell who made 70 off 31 and Josh Phillipe who added 43 off 27. With 2-32, Ish Sodhi was the best bowler for the Kiwis with Tim Southee and Trent Boult taking a wicket each.

Coming off a good run, New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill led the charge for the hosts as they looked to finish off the series with a win. Guptill's 43 off 28 was supported by a 38-run knock from Deon Conway but went in vain as no one else on the team managed to cross the 20-run mark. A game-changing 6-30 earned Ashton Agar the 'Man of the Match' title and kept Australia's hopes alive in the series which now stands at 2-1.

The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series will not be telecast live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2021 on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia website and social media pages as well as the FanCode app and website.

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20: New Zealand vs Australia pitch report and Wellington weather forecast

Going by the NZ vs AUs and NZ-W vs ENG-W matches that have taken place at this venue, we can expect this match to be a high scoring one, going up to 200+ totals. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 19°C with humidity at 63% and no cloud cover — conditions which should be ideal for the fast bowlers in the squads.

