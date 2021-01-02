New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Christchurch Weather Forecast

The ongoing Pakistan tour of New Zealand will now conclude with the upcoming second Test of the two-match Test series between them. Their five-day tussle is scheduled to launch from Sunday, January 3 onwards at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs PAK live action will commence at 3:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the NZ vs PAK live streaming details, how to watch NZ vs PAK live in India and where to catch NZ vs PAK live scores.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Tour and match preview

The Pakistan cricket team is currently on a month-long tour to New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches. The Black Caps won the T20I segment during the summer by a 2-1 margin. The Test series, which also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship, saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead after a Day 5 thriller at Bay Oval.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: NZ vs PAK live streaming details

The NZ vs PAK live streaming will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Christchurch weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, the Christchurch weather forecast indicates slight chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: NZ vs PAK pitch report

The NZ vs PAK pitch report for the upcoming series-deciding Test indicates favourable conditions for the pacers. The average first-innings score across seven Tests at the venue has been 280. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: NZ vs PAK squads

Here is a look at the NZ vs PAK squads for the upcoming match.

NZ vs PAK: NZ squad

Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

NZ vs PAK: PAK squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

