New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Stream: How To Watch NZ Vs SL In India, UK & US

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the two match series with the first Test of the series all set to begin from March 9, 2023 at the Hagley Oval ground of Christchurch. The Kiwis and the current World Test Championship maize holders are out of contention from playing the WTC final whereas the series is extremely important for the Sri Lankan lions if they at least want to give them a chance to play the final of the most awaited tournament.

New Zealand are coming off a 1-1 draw against England wherein they lost the first Test match single-handedly and then registered a dramatic one run victory in the second Test.

Where is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match taking place?

The first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Hagley Oval ground in Christchurch.

When will New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test match begin?

The first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on March 9 at 3:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast of the first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka cannot be watched on television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in the UK

New Zealand vs Sri Lanak 1st Test match will be broadcast live on BT Sport and viewers can watch online via the BT Sport app or website. The match will start at 1:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in the US?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be broadcast live on ESPN and viewers can watch online via ESPN+. The match will start at 8:00 pm EST in the US.