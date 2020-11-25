Ind Vs Aus 2020: Kiran More Wears 1992 World Cup Jersey, Fans Recall Javed Miandad Duel

Former Indian cricketer Kiran More recently turned back the clock by 28 years after donning Team India’s 1992 Cricket World Cup jersey. On Wednesday, November 25, the 58-year-old took to his social media account to share a picture of himself wearing the “original jersey” of 1992 World Cup, saying the shirt “still fits” him very well. Interestingly, the same jersey will be worn by the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit in their upcoming limited-overs series in Australia, starting from Friday, November 27 onwards.

Look what I found myself! The original jersey of the 1992 @ICC @cricketworldcup, still fits me very well. It brought back all the fond memories, what a tournament it was, as the great Richie Benaud would say on air: simply superb! #cricket pic.twitter.com/puqpXauUk5 — Kiran More (@JockMore) November 25, 2020

India new jersey: Kiran More revisits its inspiration, the 1992 World Cup

Former Indian selector Kiran More shared a picture of himself in India’s 1992 World Cup kit just days before Team India will be wearing the modernised version of the same in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under. Apparently, fans of the famed wicketkeeper-batsman took a nostalgic route in the comments section by remembering his feud with former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad during the classic India vs Pakistan 1992 World Cup match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match in contention was won by India by 43 runs, with Sachin Tendulkar taking home the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his unbeaten 54-run knock. During the contest, a minor controversy broke out between wicketkeeper Kiran More and Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, when the latter was on strike in pursuit of India’s total.

While the two cricketers were seen exchanging words with each other for a while, Javed Miandad hilariously began jumping up and down to mock the Indian wicketkeeper. Earlier this year, the legendary Pakistani batsman revealed on his YouTube channel that he was actually imitating Kiran More because of his constant appealing behind the stumps. More ended up having the last laugh as Miandad’s dismissal triggered a lower-order collapse for Pakistan.

Here is a look at some of the fans revisiting the Kiran More vs Javed Miandad battle from the 1992 World Cup.

Nostalgic memories sir!!!!



The Martin Crowe's runout was simply outstanding.



The duel with Javed Miandad the most memorable.. pic.twitter.com/KhUx9hLqbl — Bhagyesh joshi 🏏 (@Cricbhagya82) November 25, 2020

Wonderful!



The prime reason that the Jersey still fits you is because 1990's was a time when baggy/loose jersey was in fashion.



And the way you taunted Javed Miandad, was an incident that will remain forever, in the memory of cricket fans! — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) November 25, 2020

Remember your face off Javed Miandad very vividly. 1992 World Cup was the first time I started watching cricket as a 8 year old. — Dharmic Voices (@dharmicvoices) November 25, 2020

My memories of you in the '92 WC .. One funny 😄 .. one heart breaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/oCOHGnipEK — $iD (@HisXLNC01) November 25, 2020

India new jersey for IND vs AUS 2020 series

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to face Australia in three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 27 till December 8. The limited-overs contests will be played with India donning the retro kit. Explosive opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan even shared a picture of himself in said jersey on Tuesday, November 24 by writing “new jersey, renewed motivation” in the caption.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

