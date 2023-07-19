'Next Rashid Khan': Ex-India Bowler Left Awestruck With Indian Youngster's Bowling - WATCH

The 2011 World Cup winning triumph was one of the most memorable moments for the Indian cricket team and also its million fans. Indian pacer Munaf Patel was also an important part of the side as he picked 11 wickets in the whole tournament and was the team's third-highest wicket-taker. However, the right-handed bowler disappeared after the tournament and was not part of the Men in Blue further. The Gujarat-born bowler later retired from all forms of cricket in the year 2018 citing fitness issues.

Munaf Patel left highly impressed with young Rashid Khan-like bowler

Team India pacer Munaf Patel has once again become part of the headlines after he shared a video of a young bowler whose bowling action was exactly like Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Munaf while sharing the video on his Twitter handle wrote, "Kya talent he is bachhe main, Gajab Bowling karta he, action is quite similar with Rashid Khan", which means, "The kid is a great talent. Marvelous bowling. His action is quite similar to Rashid Khan."

Kya talent he is bachhe main, Gajab Bowling karta he, action is quite similar with @rashidkhan_19 . pic.twitter.com/LEVPVYgIWV — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 18, 2023

Rashid Khan's legacy for Afghanistan and in Indian Premier League

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been one of their main bowlers since 2015 and made his debut for the country at a very young age. The right-arm leg spinner bowls quicker through the air and deceives the batsman with his googlies. He also has a huge fan following in India due to the Indian Premier League. Rashid was the third-highest wicket-taker in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league and picked up 27 wickets from 17 games.

Apart from his brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League, Rashid Khan has also played a total of 176 international games for Afghanistan and has picked up 331 wickets. He has also picked up a total of 10 five-wicket hauls whereas the right-arm leggie also has two ten-wicket hauls in Tests.