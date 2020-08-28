NFCC Vs SLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Nicosia XI Fighters CC (NFCC) are all set to take on the Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (SLL) in a league match in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, August 28 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our NFCC vs SLL match prediction, NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team and NFCC vs SLL Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Australia To Host Afghanistan In A One-off Test Match At Perth In December: Reports

NFCC vs SLL match prediction and preview

These two teams are currently at the bottom of the ECS T10 Cyprus table. The Fighters have struggled so far with just one victory from six matches while Sri Lankan Lions are coming into the match on the back of four consecutive losses. In their last match, the Fighters lost to Nicosia Tigers CC by 50 runs while the Lions suffered a 13-run loss against the Fighters when these teams met earlier in the tournament.

Also Read: FanCode Launches E-retail Store, Named IPL 2020 Merchandise Partner For DC And SRH

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team, squad list

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team: NFCC squad

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Expresses Gratitude On Khel Ratna Award, Says 'It Is A Big Motivating Factor'

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team: SLL squad

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Utilises Sir Don Bradman's Career To Relate To COVID-19 Troubles

NFCC vs SLL match prediction: NFCC vs SLL live match top picks

B Ahmed

C Sadun

A Al Tasmin

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL playing 11

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL playing 11: NFCC

Benojir Ahmed (C), Mainul Hasan (WK), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Sahidur Chowdhury, Jubraz Morol, Munnah Rahman, Abdus Shukur, Alvi Chowdhury, Noor Numan, Saurav Ahmed, Noori Chowdhury

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction: NFCC vs SLL playing 11: SLL

Chamal Sadun, Ruwan Manawasingha, Nailn Pathirana (C), Kamal Raiz, Suresh Gedara (WK), Kasun Shanaka/BLCS Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Milan Akuranage, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Nalin Sampath, Viranda Darshana

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team

NFCC vs SLL match prediction

As per our NFCC vs SLL match prediction, NFCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, NFCC vs SLL Dream11 top picks and NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NFCC vs SLL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cyprus Cricket Twitter