India Vs West Indies: Indian Players Enjoy Pool Session Ahead Of Series-decider

India and West Indies will be locking horns in the third and final ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Ahead of the series-decider, the players of the Indian team were seen enjoying a pool session as a technique of stress buster.

Team India's pool session ahead of the decider

The players of Team India along with the support staff were seen enjoying a pool session in the swimming pool of the team hotel where they were also spotted playing pool volleyball. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, etc. were some of the players who were seen participating in this activity with a lot of enthusiasm. The video was posted by the Indian Cricket Team on social media. Watch it right here.

Iyer on Team India's approach for the decider

When asked about how Team India will be playing the series-decider on Sunday, Iyer said that they will play with a similar mindset with which they had played the last one.

''Last game was a do or die for us, we will play with the same mindset as the previous game, when the stakes are high all the players perform, one will take the responsibility to create a magical moment that can positively impact the team'', said Iyer.

Winner takes it all

Both teams head into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after their performances in the previous two games. West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

