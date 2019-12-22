Rohit Sharma Ends The Year On A High Note; Scores The Highest Runs By An Opener In A Year

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma on Sunday, added another feather to his cap as he ended the year by scoring the most number of runs by an opener in a calendar year. The limited-overs Vice-Captain surpassed Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and India's Virender Sehwag who had scored 2387 runs and 2355 runs in a single year, respectively. Sharma ended the year with 2442 runs at an average of 53.08 in just 47 innings. The Mumbai-lad however, lost his wicket after scoring 63 runs helping India chase a mammoth total of 315 set up by Windies in the first innings of the decider in Cuttack.

Milestone 🚨



Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats. pic.twitter.com/E4Cr7n6ret — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also had a good day at work as he scored 77 runs stitching an important 100-run partnership with Rohit Sharma before losing his wicket to Alzarri Joseph. Skipper Virat Kohli also notched up another half-century while chasing Windies' 315. At the end of 38th over of the Indian innings, the hosts had scored 221 runs with the loss of four wickets, with 95 runs required to win.

Pooran & Pollard shine for Windies

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard took the Barabati Stadium by a storm as they bashed the Indian bowlers all around the park, registering a massive total of 315 runs in 50 overs. Pooran & Pollard joined hands to dominate over India in the last ten overs, adding more than 100 runs as the Indian bowlers remained clueless as to how to stop the Maroon Marathon. Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 89 runs off 64 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard stood with Pooran on the other hand and stepped on the gas pedal towards the last five overs of the game, powering West Indies to a total above 300 runs. Pollard remained unbeaten on 74 runs off 51 balls, smashing seven sixes and three boundaries in his knock. Earlier in the innings, Shai Hope looked to be in good form before Shami cleaned him up with a neat delivery that crashed onto the middle of the middle stump.

