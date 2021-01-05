Nippon Cup 2020-21 AMY W Vs KNI W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News

Ameya Sports (AMY W) and Kini RR Sports (KNI W) will meet in the fifth league match of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 6. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 9:45 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at the AMY W vs KNI W live streaming information, AMY W vs KNI W live scores, AMY W vs KNI W squads and Nippon Cup schedule.

AMY W vs KNI W live streaming: AMY W vs KNI W Nippon Cup 2020-21 live match preview

A total of four teams will battle it out in the T20 competition for the ultimate championship. After two entertaining days of cricket, the tournament will move into its third day with Ameya Sports taking on Kini RR Sports in the morning encounter. Ameya Sports started their campaign with a thumping victory over Heron Sports in the opening fixture of the competition. However, the side had to face a loss in their subsequent match against Sheen Sports. Kini RR Sports lost their first match but made a stellar comeback to win their contest against Heron Sports. Both teams have had a taste of victory and will be looking to accumulate the crucial winning points from this fixture.

AMY W vs KNI W live streaming: AMY W vs KNI W squads

AMY W: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Netravathi, MD Thirushkamini, Mona Meshram, Prerana Rajesh, Shreyanka Patil, Anuja Patil, Sahana Pawar, Nikki Prasad, Pranavi, Chandra, Akansha Kohli, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Uma Kashvi, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa.

KNI W: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma, Chandu V, Shloka Kishore Babu, Roshni Kiran, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG.

AMY W vs KNI W pitch report and AMY W vs KNI W weather forecast

The wicket at Bengaluru will be favourable for the bowlers. Considering the earlier matches of the tournament, a low-scoring thriller is on the cards. Moreover, the cloudy conditions will give further assistance to the faster bowlers. No team has crossed the 150-run mark so far, it has been tough to score runs quickly on the surface.

As predicted by AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover throughout the match. However, fortunately for the fans and the participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

AMY W vs KNI W live scores

The tournament will not be televised in India. However, as per the report by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel to catch AMY W vs KNI W live stream. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the AMY W vs KNI W live scores on Fancode.

