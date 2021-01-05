Is Will Pucovski First Ever To Gain Independent Neurologist's Approval For Concussions?

Australian opening batsman Will Pucovski has had to face several hurdles ahead of his much anticipated Australian debut. The player's phenomenal run in domestic cricket made him a front-runner for the opener's slot for the India Test series. However, the batsman was ultimately ruled out for the first two fixtures as he suffered from a concussion in a tour game after being hit by Kartik Tyagi's sharp bouncer. The cricketer has now sought help from an independent neurologist considering his history with concussions at such a young age.

Will Pucosvki injury: Cricketer seeks help from an independent neurologist

Touted to be Australia's next batting star, Pucovski has had to overcome several roadblocks in his quest to attain the Baggy Green cap. However, things are getting better for the youngster, and Australia's head coach, Justin Langer, also hinted that the player could finally take the field for the nation in upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Sydney. Speaking to the reporters in a virtual press conference, Langer confirmed that the Victorian cricketer has been cleared by the medical team.

Langer mentioned how the batsman received clearance by the Cricket Australia medical team ahead of the crucial Test match. He also pointed out that the player was also cleared by an independent team. The former opening batsman also confirmed that Pucovski has also passed all the stringent concussion protocols as well.

The Will Pucovski concussion news was a matter of great concern for the Australian team management, as the player has dealt with multiple concussions in the past. Consulting an independent neurologist is also a wise decision considering the fact that dealing with such injuries could have a long-term impact on the individual's body, making Pucovski potentially the first cricketer in the world to go for an advice of this nature. However, Langer pointed out that the latest concussion is different from what he has sustained in the past, which is a positive sign for him.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: David Warner and Will Pucovski to open?

The first two encounters of the Border-Gavaskar trophy have enthralled the fans of both the participating countries. With the series poised evenly, the stakes are set to be higher in the upcoming Sydney Test. The inclusion of David Warner and Will Pucovski would give the hosts a major boost as they look to clinch the series. The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and will commence on January 7.

