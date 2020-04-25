IPL Tales: Ex-Aus Player Claims Banter With Nita Ambani Gave Him Game-time In 2008 Season

The suspension of the IPL 2020 season left cricket fans across India reminiscing about the various IPL stories that have taken place since the league's inception in 2008. Former Mumbai Indians cricketer and Australian national Dominic Thornely recently gave an interview to an Indian publication house about his brief stint in the Indian Premier League while playing for the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season back in 2008.

IPL tales: Ex-Aus player Dominic Thornely claims Nita Ambani gave him game-time after Antilla banter

While speaking in a recent interview with Cricbuzz, former Australian and Mumbai Indians cricketer Dominic Thornely spoke about his brief stint in the IPL. The Australian joked about how a short banter session with Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani at their 14-storey domestic residence 'Sea Wind' helped him make his IPL debut. Dominic Thornely was quoted as saying "You forgot to turn the lights off on the 30th floor, Mrs Ambani. Whose room is it? I just feel like after that she thought that red-headed boy from Albury, that Aussie guy, a bit of a larrikin, he should get a game. I think there's some logic to it." Dominic Thornely's IPL debut ended rather disappointingly after he was hit by a Zaheer Khan bouncer and had to retire hurt. The Australian ended up with 16 stitches on his eyebrow as a result of that incident. However, he did go on to make six appearances for the franchise over the course of his solitary season in the IPL.

