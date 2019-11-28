NK Vs CD Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And All Other Match Details

Central Districts will face Northern Knights in the 13th match of The Ford Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at Lincoln No 3, Lincoln on Friday, November 29 at 3:30 AM IST. Tom Bruce will captain Central Districts and Joe Carter will lead the Northern Knights. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NK vs CD squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Central Districts:

Tom Bruce (captain), Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Smith, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Jesse Frew, Raymond Toole, Ryan Watson, and Jayden Lennox.

Northern Knights:

Joe Carter (captain), Peter Bocock (wicketkeeper), Dean Brownlie, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, James Baker, Daryl Mitchell, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, HR Cooper, and Katene Clarke.

NK vs CD Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, HR Cooper, Tom Bruce

All-Rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, George Worker (captain)

Bowlers: Anurag Verma (vice-captain), Zak Gibson, Seth Rance

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NK vs CD Dream11 prediction

Central Districts are currently fourth on the points table with 1 win out of the 4 matches they have played. Their last match was against Wellington which they won by 29 runs. Their best batsmen were captain Tom Bruce and George Worker. Their best bowlers were Seth Rance and George Worker.

The Northern Knights are currently fifth on the points table with 1 win in their 4 games as well. Their last match was against Canterbury and the latter narrowly won the game by 1 run. Their best batsmen were Dean Brownlie and Henry Cooper. Their best bowlers were Scott Kuggeleijn and Brett Hampton.

As a result, Central Districts start as favourites to win the game.

