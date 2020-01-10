Manish Pandey Has The Last Laugh After The Lankan Batsmen Involve In A Comedy Of Errors

Manish Pandey had an outstanding day both with the bat and on the field during the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. He had played an enterprising innings to take India past 200 and also took a very good catch to dismiss Angelo Mathews. However, what stood out the most is the manner in which he had effected the run out of Oshada Fernando.

Manish Pandey has the last laugh

This had happened in the fourth over of the Sri Lankan run chase which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. On the very first ball, Bumrah had tossed one right on the pads of Kusal Perera and then appealed for an lbw. After realizing that the Indian players were busy appealing, he set off for a quick single. However, the single was never on and when Perera had already reached the non-strikers' end, Oshada Fernando decided to sacrifice his wicket as Manish Pandey ran to the keeper's end and dislodged the bails off.

''That's interesting actually. Seems like there's a run-out there and who's done it? Who's done it? Manish Pandey with the work. Discomfort, definite pain. Manish Pandey was brilliant. Well aware of what was happening, no direct hits. Just made sure that he had enough time to get to the stumps and get rid of the bails'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

India win their third straight T20I series

India posted a huge total of 201/6 in their 20 overs riding half-centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and a stellar cameo from Manish Pandey after being asked to bat first. In reply, Sri Lanka never really got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Dhananjaya de Silva did manage to score a 36-ball 57. Nonetheless, his single-handed efforts were just not enough as the visitors were bowled out for 123 with 4.1 overs to spare as India won by 78 runs to win their third straight T20I series. Shardul Thakur was adjudged Man of the Match while young pace sensation Navdeep Saini was named Man of the Series.

