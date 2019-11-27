NMG Vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will square off against Paarl Rocks in the 17th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, November 27. The match will commence at 9:00 PM (IST).

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are placed first on the points table with 19 points to their name. They have played 5 matches out of which they have won 4 and one match was abandoned against Tshwane Spartans due to rain. Both teams shared two points each. In their last match against Durban Heat, they won by five wickets with a ball to spare. They will look to continue their winning run and continue to be at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Paarl Rocks team are placed second on the points table with 15 points to their name. They have played 5 matches out of which they have won 3, lost one and one game was abandoned. Their only loss came against Tshwane Spartan by 8 wickets. The match against Durban Heat was abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rain. They have played well in the last couple of games and will look to win this game to move to the top of the table.

NMG vs PR squads

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Squad

JJ Smuts (Captain), Heino Kuhn (Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, Ben Dunk, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

Paarl Rocks Squad

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Mangaliso Mosehle (Wicket-keeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Isuru Udana, Henry Davids, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini

NMG vs PR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Heino Kuhn

Batsmen: Jason Roy (Captain), Faf du Plessis (Vice-captain), JJ Smuts, James Vince

Bowlers: Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Jean-Paul Duminy

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

