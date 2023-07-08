'No Dance Videos Plz': Rishabh Pant Teams Up With Pat Cummins To Troll David Warner

Threads, the recently launched app, has taken the social media world by storm. Within just 24 hours of its release, the app has been downloaded a staggering 30 million times, solidifying its position as the talk of the town. Developed by the powerhouse Meta, which already owns popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, Threads is expected to give tough competition to Twitter. Celebrities, cricketers, and users from all walks of life are flocking into the app, eager to explore its features and connect with others in this exciting new digital space.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins joined hands to troll David Warner

The duo commented on Warner's post on Threads to pull his leg

Warner and Pant are teammates at Delhi Capitals

Also Read: David Warner's Superb Comment On 'legend' Rishabh Pant's Recovery Has Internet's Heart

Pant & Cummins combine force to troll Warner

Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins teamed up to poke fun at David Warner as the Australian opener made his debut on the popular new social media app, Threads.

Recently, Pant himself joined Threads. But when Warner made his debut on the app, the Indian cricketer left a cheeky comment on his thread. Known for his Instagram antics and dance videos on Bollywood songs, Warner has amassed a massive fan following, particularly on the Indian subcontinent. Yet, his dance videos did not impress captain Pat Cummins, who advised him to not share them on Threads. Adding to the banter, Pant chimed in with a hilarious remark.

Warner wrote, "Hey, I'm now on Threads," tagging his Test captain Pat Cummins. In response, Cummins humorously replied, "No dance videos on here plz." Pant joined the conversation and playfully commented, "Best advice, bro," in response to Cummins' thread.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Celebrates Dhoni's Birthday During Recovery At NCA In His Own Style; See Pics

Shifting the focus to on-field developments, Cummins and Warner are currently performing well against England in the Ashes 2023 series. While Australia holds a commanding 2-0 lead, Warner has struggled against Stuart Broad, being dismissed by him a record 17 times in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Pant is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car crash last year. He is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pant celebrated the birthday of former captain MS Dhoni on Friday. The wicket-keeper took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, where he could be seen cutting a cake on behalf of Dhoni.

Image: Twitter/IPL