Netizens Have Field Day At Sanjay Manjrekar's Expense On Ravindra Jadeja's #RajputBoy Post

Sanjay Manjrekar has had the reputation of making headlines for the wrong reasons, prompting netizens to often take swipes at him. The former Team India batsman’s views as a commentator on air or even otherwise have often not gone down well with a section of the Twitteratti. He also lost his commentary contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and a major factor in this was attributed to his ‘bits and pieces’ controversy involving Ravindra Jadeja.

While things have got smoother between Manjrekar and Jadeja since then, netizens have not stopped enjoying the link between the duo. That was evident recently when the all-rounder posted a video of his sword-fighting skills on Twitter. The Team India star, who is known to celebrate his landmarks during batting by powering the bat like a sword, showed how it is done with a real sword.

Jadeja seemed pumped up as has displayed his skills with the sword, to the background music of Baahubali song, while using the hashtag #Rajputboy. He also added a quote on it, “A sword may lose its shine, but would never disobey its master.”

Here's the post:

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

Netizens couldn’t help but connect it to Sanjay Manjrekar and felt the post was for him. Many posted pictures of Manjrekar looking worried, while some shared memes of him ‘hiding’, and a netizen even shared a dialogue of Raavan from the recently re-running telecast of Ramayan to ‘finish’ him.

Here are the reactions:

Jadeja to manjrekar pic.twitter.com/mawNdovqdT — Raj Kalkani (@RajKalkani_RK) April 12, 2020

Sanjay manjrekar after watching this video - pic.twitter.com/mlbSWg5nos — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) April 12, 2020

Sanjay manjrekar admitted in diarrhoea department. — Manish (@Man_isssh) April 12, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar had become a talking point after he had called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer after India had lost to England in the World Cup 2019. The southpaw was not pleased and hit back by pointing out him playing double the matches as the former cricketer, and termed his comments as ‘verbal diarrhoea.'

However, after Jadeja’s counterattacking knock of 77 runs in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand that was not enough for India to win, Manjrekar had accepted that Jadeja had ripped him apart ‘bits and pieces.’

