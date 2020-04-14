MS Dhoni Gives Fans Glimpse Of Staying In Sprawling Ranchi Farmhouse On Social Media

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cricketers to stay inside their homes. And like every responsible citizen, MS Dhoni has confined himself inside his home. But when you are one of the richest cricketers in the world, self-isolation looks a bit different. MS Dhoni is currently situated in his Ranchi farmhouse, along with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva. This farmhouse in Kailashpati is reportedly only a 20-minute drive from his first home in Ranchi.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni net worth, salary and real story behind '₹1 lakh donation' for COVID-19 relief

MS Dhoni's stunning 7-acre farmhouse

MS Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well with the former India captain’s personality.

The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practising field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something MS Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour-palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reckons MS Dhoni might not make it to the Indian team if IPL gets cancelled

MS Dhoni loves spending time at Kailashpati with his daughter and wife. Several videos of the otherwise serious captain goofing around with Ziva have made their way to social media. The farmhouse is also home to Dhoni’s three adorable dogs, for whom the backyard is the perfect playground.

MS Dhoni house: Here are a few pictures of the CSK captain's Ranchi farmhouse

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH mentor VVS Laxman boldly predicts CSK captain MS Dhoni will play 3 more IPL seasons

ALSO READ | Nasser Hussain says the cricket fans will be at loss if MS Dhoni is pushed into retirement

IMAGE COURTESY: SAKSHI DHONI INSTAGRAM