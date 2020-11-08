'No Matter What, He Is Confident': Pollard Heaps Praise On Mumbai Team-mate Hardik Pandya

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard shed light on his equation with the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) and said that the big-hitting Hardik Pandya always backs himself in every situation.
"As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us, the relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field. The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. Both these fellows are amazing," Pollard said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the four-time champions.
"We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that are presented to us," he added.
Hardik Pandya has played 13 matches in this edition of the IPL, managing to score 278 runs with an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 182.89.
Coming back to the on-field action, the title-holders had handed a bitter defeat to Delhi by a margin of 57 runs in Qualifier 1 that was played at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. By the virtue of that win, Mumbai made it to the summit clash of the marquee tournament for the sixth time. Meanwhile, this will also be a second straight final appearance for the Rohit Sharma-led side.
They now await the winners of the second Qualifier between the 2016 champions Hyderabad and, Delhi that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The tournament-decider will be played on Tuesday, November 10, in Dubai where the reigning champions will not only be hoping to retain their title but also win the silverware for a record fifth time.
