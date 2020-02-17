NOR Vs MAR Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Northern will square off against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the third match of the 4-match series. The match will take place on Monday, February 17 at the Aitchison College Ground in Lahore. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).
MCC won the series opener against Lahore Qalandars but came second to Pakistan Shaheens in the next game. Ehsan Adil claimed a six-for and helped his team to restrict MCC to 204/9. The Shaheens ended up chasing the score with five overs to spare. MCC will now face Northerns in a Day-Night ODI game. Pakistan Under-19 skipper Rohail Nazir will lead the Northerns. Both the teams will look to secure a win in this fixture which will enable them to take a lead.
Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Faizan Riaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nauman Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Shiraz Khan, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Malik, Shahzad Azam.
Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Michael Burgess (Wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Will Rhodes, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Ravi Bopara, Arron Lilley.
Wicket-keepers: Rohail Nazir (Vice-captain)
Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali
Bowlers: Shiraz Khan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Munir Riaz, Imran Qayyum
All-Rounders: Ali Imran, Roelof van der Merwe
Marylebone Cricket Club start off as favourites to win
IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER