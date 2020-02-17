NOR Vs MAR Dream11 prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Northern will square off against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the third match of the 4-match series. The match will take place on Monday, February 17 at the Aitchison College Ground in Lahore. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

MCC won the series opener against Lahore Qalandars but came second to Pakistan Shaheens in the next game. Ehsan Adil claimed a six-for and helped his team to restrict MCC to 204/9. The Shaheens ended up chasing the score with five overs to spare. MCC will now face Northerns in a Day-Night ODI game. Pakistan Under-19 skipper Rohail Nazir will lead the Northerns. Both the teams will look to secure a win in this fixture which will enable them to take a lead.

Let's have a look at the squads, preview, team news and Dream11 prediction.

NOR vs MAR Dream11 Squads

Northerns Squad

Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Faizan Riaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nauman Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Shiraz Khan, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Malik, Shahzad Azam.

MCC Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Michael Burgess (Wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Will Rhodes, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Ravi Bopara, Arron Lilley.

NOR vs MAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Rohail Nazir (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali

Bowlers: Shiraz Khan, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Munir Riaz, Imran Qayyum

All-Rounders: Ali Imran, Roelof van der Merwe

NOR vs MAR Dream11 Prediction

Marylebone Cricket Club start off as favourites to win

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER