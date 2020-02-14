Rohit Sharma Advocates Getting 8 Runs For Sixes Involving More Distance And Muscle Power

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was sidelined from the ODI and Test series against New Zealand after the right-handed batsman picked up a calf injury in the fifth and final T20I against the Kiwis. Sharma, who was the stand-in captain for Virat Kohli, sustained the injury while taking a risky single. The Mumbai batsman tried to bat after a little treatment but eventually had to walk off as he was in severe pain.

Six-hitting is all about the timing: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is currently recovering from the injury. He was seen at a chat show where he spoke on a range of topics. Rohit Sharma has hit the most number of ODI sixes and he was seen speaking on the art of hitting them.

Rohit Sharma said that to hit a six one does not need to be muscular like Chris Gayle. He added that it is not about hitting sixes with complete power but it is only about timing the ball to make sure it crosses the boundary. He also said that it was all about how to time the shot and made a tongue in cheek comment saying added that a player does not get 8 runs for hitting "an extra" long six.

Age shouldn't be a barrier: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also spoke on the age factor or background when it comes to play professional cricket or sport in general. When he was asked about the ideal age for a kid to pick up a sport, he said that age isn’t a barrier when it’s about starting to play a sport. Rohit Sharma gave Michael Hussey's example saying that the former Australia cricketer made his Test debut when he was 30. He played for 6-7 years and got the tag 'Mr. Cricket'. He also said that this is good learning for all of us and added that there is no age to start any sport.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER