NOR Vs WOR Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview, Weather Report

Northamptonshire (NOR) are all set to take on Worcestershire (WOR) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton. NOR vs WOR live streaming is slated to begin at 11:00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is our NOR vs WOR prediction, how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch NOR vs WOR live scores.

NOR vs WOR live streaming: NOR vs WOR prediction and Vitality T20 Blast preview

With just a couple of matches left before the quarterfinal stage gets underway, both teams will be aiming to take maximum points on offer. While the earlier match between both the teams was called off due to rain, this clash will be crucial in terms of progressing towards the knockout stage. Currently, NOR are in the second spot as well as in driver's seat to qualify for the knockout stages. On the other hand, WOR are having a poor campaign and are at the bottom of the table.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: NOR vs WOR live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

The telecast of the English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Fans can get complete details of NOR vs WOR live scores on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and that of the Vitality Blast.

NOR vs WOR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The skies will be partly cloudy. However, there will be no rain interruption during the contest. The 22-yard strip, despite the cloudy weather, will be decent to bat on and the team winning the toss will be looking to bat first and put up a strong score on the board.

NOR vs WOR prediction: Squads for the NOR vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast match

NOR vs WOR prediction: NOR squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Nathan Buck, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

NOR vs WOR prediction: WOR squad

Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Jack Haynes, Thomas Charles Fell

NOR vs WOR prediction

As per our NOR vs WOR prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match with the stronger side on paper.

Image Source: Northamptonshire / Twitter