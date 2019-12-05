'Not An Opportunity To Replace Hardik Pandya', Says Shivam Dube Ahead Of Windies Series

Hard-hitting all-rounder, Shivam Dube's performance against Bangladesh earned him a place in the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies, starting December 6 in Hyderabad. With Hardik Pandya sidelined with an injury, Dube is looking set to find a place in the team once again. The all-rounder is touted to be a player who can challenge Hardik Pandya’s place in the Indian team. However, the all-rounder nullified this conjecture and said that he is not treating the series as an opportunity to replace Pandya and is just looking forward to doing well for the nation.

Speaking ahead of the first encounter with the Windies, Dube said, “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik but I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better. Everyone is supporting me. The support from the captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room."

The first T20I match between India and West Indies is slated to take place on December 6 in Hyderabad. The second T20 is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram following the final game in Mumbai on December 11. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-Day International series.

Shivam Dube shows 'Glimpses of Yuvraj Singh'

The hard-hitting all-rounder from Mumbai, Shivam Dube, became India's latest addition in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. BCCI shared a 20-second video of the all-rounder’s practice session which left fans elated. Dube’s backlift was similar to that of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the fans felt that Dube has the potential of being the next Yuvraj Singh. One of India's most decorated all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh, has had turbulent times in his career since his battle with cancer in 2012. Taking to Twitter, the netizens lauded Dube's style and compared him to Singh.

