MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Special 'Thala' Song For CSK Captain; Watch Video

Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday. MS Dhoni is one of the most influential personalities in Indian cricket. The former India captain, who has a huge fan following, is adored in nearly all cricketing countries. Several cricketers who have played alongside him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have given examples of his greatness and understanding of the game.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: Greg Chappell recalls rightly predicting CSK captain would lead India

MS Dhoni birthday: Dwayne Bravo pays tribute to CSK captain with new 'Number 7' song

One such cricketer is West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. There is no doubt that Dwayne Bravo is a big admirer of the former Indian captain. Dwayne Bravo has always held MS Dhoni in high regards and has time and again credited the CSK captain for resurrecting his cricketing career by helping him rediscover himself. To pay tribute to MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo had announced that he was creating a special song for the 39-year old.

On Monday, just a few hours before MS Dhoni turned 39, Bravo released the ‘Number 7’ song in which he highlights the achievements of the former India captain. The Bravo Dhoni song is a tribute to the legendary MS Dhoni for his contribution to the Indian cricket and CSK. Bravo also mentioned Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President and former India captain, in his song. It was Sourav Ganguly who gave MS Dhoni his biggest break by pushing him up the order to No.3 in a 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag, in which he went to score 148, which was his first ODI hundred.

MS Dhoni is one of the best cricketers and captains to have graced the modern game of cricket. The CSK captain has achieved unparalleled success as a captain in his stint with the Indian team. He is the only cricketer to have won all the three ICC trophies (2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 Trophy and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has also led CSK to three IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: CSK captain's royal fleet of bikes & cars and their sky-high prices

Here's the Bravo Dhoni song

Dwayne Bravo heaps praise on MS Dhoni's leadership skills

Recently, Dwayne Bravo, who has been playing under MS Dhoni at CSK, lauded MS Dhoni while explaining how he makes people feel comfortable around him in the CSK camp. In a video chat with ESPN, Bravo said that over the years, CSK have had many good captains in their dressing room. Bravo added that they’ve had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, Mike Hussey and himself.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri lead heartwarming wishes for 'Captain Cool'

Dwayne Bravo further said that these players have been leaders in various countries, but Dhoni stands apart from the rest because of the atmosphere which he creates for his players. Dwayne Bravo feels Dhoni gives them the self-belief and always reminds them that they don't have to prove anything to anyone. He also asks them to just be themselves and enjoy the game. Dwayne Bravo also said that the career of any player takes a different route after he joins the CSK squad.

While citing the example of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo explained how their careers were resurrected since joining CSK. Dwayne Bravo also revealed that the one commendable trait of Dhoni is that he never puts pressure on anyone. He added Dhoni doesn’t behave like a superstar, despite achieving so much in the sport.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: CSK captain's total IPL earnings nearly 1/5th of cricketer's net worth

IMAGE COURTESY: DWAYNE BRAVO INSTAGRAM