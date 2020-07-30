'Not Just The Top 6-7...': Younis Khan Reveals What Pakistan Need To Do To Go Past England

Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan stressed the need for the side's tailenders to start firing all cylinders with the bat in order to get past England in the upcoming series. The former Pakistan cricketer emphasised on the need for the whole side to bat well & not just the top six or seven batsmen in order to win the series against the hosts. Younis Khan revealed that he was working with the side's tailenders to build on their skill with the bat as he aimed to develop a 'fighting tail' which could help the Men in Green cause an upset to England in their first series since the return of cricket post COVID-19.

READ | England Announces Final Squad For First Test Against Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester

'Not just the top six or seven...'

Talking to the media via a virtual press conference, Younis Khan revealed that he was working on developing the batting skills of Pakistan's tailenders as he felt that the entire side should bat well in order to win the series against England. Younis Khan said that the side's lower-order batsmen need to 'put up a fight' and called it the hallmark of a successful team as it helps in the team's fightback. The Pakistan batting coach revealed that the side's bowlers were being 'fed' with bouncers and yorkers in the nets to make them prepare for the upcoming series.

READ | Shahid Afridi Rates MS Dhoni Above Ricky Ponting 'for Developing Team Full Of Youngsters'

Younis Khan also addressed the difficulties the batsmen might face in adjusting themselves to the conditions in England and said that it was an 'open secret' that the batsmen struggle on their first tours. Detailing on how batsmen could pull through, Younis Khan said that it was essential for the batsmen to play close to the body, under the eyes and play late with soft hands'. The batting coach revealed that a batsman's technique cannot be changed overnight and that the key was to adjust and refine the technique to adjust with the conditions.

READ | Shahid Afridi Says 'India Just Got Lucky' In WCs Vs Pak, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The Pakistani squad had reached England on June 28 for a bilateral series that was originally scheduled to be played from July 30 to September 2. However, as per the revised schedule, the two teams will now lock horns in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1 as the reigning ODI world champions will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series preceding the bilateral series against the Men In Green. Azhar Ali will be leading Pakistan in Tests whereas, the current top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam will be leading the former number one T20I side in the game's shortest format.

READ | Stuart Broad's Fine Outing Against WI Pushes Jasprit Bumrah Down In The ICC Test Rankings