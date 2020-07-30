Shahid Afridi Rates MS Dhoni Above Ricky Ponting 'for Developing Team Full Of Youngsters'

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi 'rated' MS Dhoni higher than Australian great Ricky Ponting, in terms of captaincy, as the former had 'developed a team full of youngsters'. The former Pakistan skipper revealed his opinion while responding to a fan on a Q&A session on social media. One user asked Shahid Afridi whom he rated as a better skipper between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting to which the ex-Pakistan all-rounder said that he rated MS Dhoni above Punter.

Afridi rates MS Dhoni above Ponting

I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi ignores Sachin while naming best batsman he has bowled to

On Wednesday, July 29, Shahid Afridi picked former West Indies captain Brian Lara as one of the best batsmen he has ever bowled to. He also named ex-South African skipper AB de Villiers. Interestingly, he ignored former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, who scored heaps of runs against the Pakistani bowling attack during his playing days. The ‘Master Blaster’, who made his debut in 1989, faced bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shahid Afridi himself before announcing his retirement in 2013. Additionally, Sachin Tendulkar holds some of the major Test and ODI batting records of all time like aggregating most international runs and stockpiling 100 centuries. Moreover, Brian Lara himself has repeatedly picked the Indian batting wizard as his favourite batsman of all time.

Dhoni's future with the Men in Blue

MS Dhoni was left out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season as he had not played any competitive cricket after India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 exit on July 10, 2019, and has been on a sabbatical from the game since then. As per reports, only the BCCI contracted players will be a part of the national training camp in Ahmedabad. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

