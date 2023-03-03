India captain Rohit Sharma made several interesting revelations about the team after their loss by nine wickets to Australia in the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Out of the many talking points from the match, the 35-year-old was asked to speak about the importance of a batsman like Shreyas Iyer on the side. Shreyas looked to take the attack to the opposition bowlers with a lofted shot at a time when the other Indian batsmen were having a hard time defending.

On being asked to speak about Shreyas in the post-match press conference, captain Rohit said, “When you are playing on pitches like this, you need a Shreyas Iyer kind of an innings. You know, someone has to step up, someone has to take down the bowlers. It can not be always that the batters will get 100 runs, 90 runs, 80 runs”.

“You need guys who go out there and play like how Iyer did”

“You have to play cameos like that. If one of the top batters didn't get a top score, that's a plus. But, when you know the pitch has some offering, there is a challenge, you need guys who go out there and play like how Iyer did. Even though it was a little unlucky or unfortunate I would say. He timed the ball really well, it went straight into the fielder’s hands. Not straight into the hands, Khawaja took a very good catch,” Rohit added.

After getting bowled on duck in the first innings of the third Test, Iyer went on to score a 26-run knock in 27 balls. During his stay at the crease, he hit three fours, while also smashing two sixes against the Aussies in a pressure situation. Coming back to the presser, the Indian skipper went on to shed light on Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-century in the second innings, which was India’s highest individual knock of the match.

Rohit Sharma’s thoughts on Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-century

“On the other hand, you see Pujara. Pujara being Pujara, he loves spending time in the middle. He wants to grind it out. That's his way of doing it. May not be the same way for a lot of the other guys, That is something that we spoke in a group as well. Find your own methods and do your job. As long as the job is done we are happy as a unit.

“Why are we talking about pitches over performance?,” Rohit replied to reporters on being asked about the matches ending within three days in the series so far. Sharma cited examples of Test matches in Australia and South Africa also ending in three days while saying the players have to play well for a game to last five days. He also took a jibe at Pakistan by saying they are helping to make up for the matches in the country, which ended in draws.