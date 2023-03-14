Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Riyan Parag has made a bold prediction ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Parag turned to his official Twitter handle to predict that he is going to score four sixes in an over at some point in IPL 2023.

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.." Parag wrote on Twitter.

Riyan Parag has been consistently scoring runs in the domestic circuit and that too right before the start of the Indian Premier League. All the franchises have started to organise their training camps to prepare for the upcoming season. Parag has also given an ominous message to all the teams just before the commencement of the tournament.

Parag recently played a blistering knock in the Guwahati T20 Premier League, where he smashed 64-ball 148 including 17 sixes and six boundaries.

Parag has been a valuable asset for the Rajasthan Royals for the last few seasons and also has become an important pillar of the team. The Indian Premier League will begin on March 31 with the first clash scheduled between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This Indian Premier League season is going to witness some new rules and regulations in the new season. There are many new rules introduced in the season and can be the last IPL of many T20 legends. The present IPL season could also be the last for India veteran MS Dhoni and many others as well.

Here's how Netizens reacted:

You can Play 4 Balls ? i don’t think so — Devendra Yadav (Fantasy Cricket) 🏏 (@Devendra89Yadav) March 14, 2023

not in my book — CricCrazy 🇵🇰 (@CricCrazy__) March 14, 2023

भाई मेरी inner conscience ये कह रही है कि हो सकता है तुझे इस आईपीएल में चार बॉल खेलने का मौका भी ना मिले — विशाल भारत (@VS2612) March 14, 2023

Hitting 4 sixes overall? — Tom Gravestone (Less active till March End) (@Whygravestone) March 14, 2023

I have great respect for your talent but saying before doing is a bit arrogant. But I wish you best of luck as well — Chup Bey! (@stud88282483) March 14, 2023

thin line between confidence and over confidence.

very thin line between over confidence and arrogance. — ANKUR GUPTA (@hon786ey) March 14, 2023

What's different in this year's Indian Premier League?

The teams will be divided into two groups respectively, with 5 teams in each group. Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans.

The Indian Premier League 2023 will consist of 70 league matches which will include 18 doubleheaders.

Each team will play two matches against the team of the opposite group and one match against the team of their own group

The Indian Premier League will also host it's 1000th match on 6th May, 2023. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL will be played on the following venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mohali and some matches will be played in Guwahati which will be Rajasthan Royals' second home, and also Dharamsala which is Punjab Kings' second home.

