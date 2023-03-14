Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Riyan Parag has made a bold prediction ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Parag turned to his official Twitter handle to predict that he is going to score four sixes in an over at some point in IPL 2023.
"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.." Parag wrote on Twitter.
My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..— Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 14, 2023
Riyan Parag has been consistently scoring runs in the domestic circuit and that too right before the start of the Indian Premier League. All the franchises have started to organise their training camps to prepare for the upcoming season. Parag has also given an ominous message to all the teams just before the commencement of the tournament.
Parag recently played a blistering knock in the Guwahati T20 Premier League, where he smashed 64-ball 148 including 17 sixes and six boundaries.
Parag has been a valuable asset for the Rajasthan Royals for the last few seasons and also has become an important pillar of the team. The Indian Premier League will begin on March 31 with the first clash scheduled between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This Indian Premier League season is going to witness some new rules and regulations in the new season. There are many new rules introduced in the season and can be the last IPL of many T20 legends. The present IPL season could also be the last for India veteran MS Dhoni and many others as well.
