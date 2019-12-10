Not Scared Of Any Team, Can Win Any Game: Sharma Ahead Of Series-decider

Rohit Sharma said that Team India are not scared of any team and have the ability to win any game ahead of the series decider against West Indies in Mumbai on December 10.

At a pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma told media: "We are not scared of any team. Like I said they were good on that particular day and they won the game, as simple as that. If we are good, we know we can win any game at any given condition."

India won the first T20I by six wickets but then got defeated in the second one due to eight wickets in the second T20I against the West Indies team.

He added that, "They have got some power-hitters right from the top to the end. It is a good challenge for our bowlers to bowl against a team like that where you know every second ball they are going to come and try to hit six.”

The West Indies team made a massive run target of 208 runs in the first T20I but the Indian team managed to chase it down with help from the Indian Captain Virat Kohli's incredible innings of 94 not out.

The series-decider match between The Men in Blue and West Indies is scheduled to be on December 11.

Rohit Sharma labelled the West Indies team as an 'unpredictable' one and praised the skipper's innings for taking the score so far.

He said, "They are very unpredictable as a team. You never know what they can come up with on that given day like we saw the other day. Even in the first game, they played very well and it was Virat's brilliance that got us over. But with West Indies, this is always expected and they play well as a team.”

