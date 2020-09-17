NOT Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Nottinghamshire will take on Derbyshire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, September 17 in the Vitality T20 Blast. The NOT vs DER match will commence at 10:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction, NOT vs DER Dream11 team and NOT vs DER preview.

NOT vs DER live: NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction and match preview

The two teams are on the opposite ends of the table. Nottingham is currently sitting at the top position of the rankings while Derbyshire is at the bottom of the table. Nottinghamshire has not lost a single game and has already qualified for the quarter-finals. Derbyshire, on the other hand, will still hope to win their remaining games and hope to make it to the quarter-finals.

NOT vs DER match prediction: Probable NOT vs DER playing 11

NOT vs DER match prediction: NOT vs DER playing 11: Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.

NOT vs DER match prediction: NOT vs DER playing 11: Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton.

NOT vs DER live: NOT vs DER top picks

Nottinghamshire

Imad Wasim

Daniel Christian

Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen

Matt Critchley

NOT vs DER live: LAN vs DER Dream11 team

Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Jake Ball, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen

NOT vs DER live: NOT VS DER match prediction

The excitement in Vitality T20 Blast continues. Both the teams come into this encounter wanting to win and pick up all points. Nottinghamshire will go into the match as favourites to win the contest having won all the matches they have played so far this campaign.

Please note that the above NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction, NOT vs DER Dream11 team and NOT vs DER top picks are based on our own analysis. The NOT vs DER Dream11 team and NOT vs DER match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Nottinghamshire CC Twitter