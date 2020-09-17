NOT Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Nottinghamshire will take on Derbyshire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, September 17 in the Vitality T20 Blast. The NOT vs DER match will commence at 10:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our NOT vs DER Dream11 prediction, NOT vs DER Dream11 team and NOT vs DER preview.
The two teams are on the opposite ends of the table. Nottingham is currently sitting at the top position of the rankings while Derbyshire is at the bottom of the table. Nottinghamshire has not lost a single game and has already qualified for the quarter-finals. Derbyshire, on the other hand, will still hope to win their remaining games and hope to make it to the quarter-finals.
Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.
Luis Reece, Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton.
Nottinghamshire
Derbyshire
Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Jake Ball, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen
The excitement in Vitality T20 Blast continues. Both the teams come into this encounter wanting to win and pick up all points. Nottinghamshire will go into the match as favourites to win the contest having won all the matches they have played so far this campaign.
