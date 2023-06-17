'Nothing like this': Ricky Ponting on the most bizarre thing he's ever seen during Ashes

Why you're reading this: The Ashes 2023 has officially commenced and with it, the flow of unique instances has also begun. From Zak Crawley delivering a statement boundary on the first ball of the series to England shocking the cricket world by declaring the innings without seemingly reaching an extent, Day 1 emanated several talking points. However, the one that raised the most eyebrows is something else, and upon witnessing it even Australian batting great Ricky Ponting was left startled.

3 Things you need to know

The Ashes 2023 series have officially commenced

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first

England declared 1st innings of first Test at a score of 393/8

Ricky Ponting on the most bizarre thing he witnessed on the cricket field

Harry Brook, who endured a tough IPL 2023 season, is apparently still going through a run of ill fate. On Day 1 of England vs Australia 1st Test, he had picked up the momentum and was looking solid at a score of 32. Brook was making runs at a quick pace and indeed following the 'Bazball' approach that the Test coach Brendon McCullum has brought in with his appointment. However, he could not take his innings forward as Nathan Lyon's second delivery of the 38th over got him out in a bizarre way. Take a look at the dismissal to believe it yourself.

The way he got out shocked fans and other knowers of the game worldwide and instantly social media started to become a place of discussion. However, the dismissal was unprecedented to even Ricky Ponting as well, who at the time of the instance was in the commentary box. "I've seen many types of dismissals, nothing like this," Ponting said on commentary. The dismissal is still making waves and may go down as one of the most peculiar dismissals in the history of the game.

Eng vs Aus: The Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 summary

After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes decided to bat first. Opener Zack Crawley decided to get things going, and England amassed the 100-run mark within the first 20 overs. The flow of runs did not stop as Joe Root stepped up once again. Root registered his 30th Test century in the process. Root was complemented by Jonny Bairstow, who scored a brisk 78 off 78. Just before the end of the day, Stokes shocked the cricket universe with a surprise declaration. England's first innings stood at 393 for 8. Joe Root went unbeaten at 118.