Now Labuschagne Gets Back To Back Test 100s As Australia End Day 1 On 302-1

Australia's number three Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne followed the trail of David Warner and brought up his second Test hundred against Pakistan at Adelaide on Friday. Labuschagne remained unbeaten at 126 runs at stumps on Day one as Warner reached 150 runs. The partnership between the duo now stretches to 294 runs as Australia closed the day's play at 302-1. Labuschagne registered his second Test ton off 169 balls laced with 17 boundaries. With this ton, Labuschagne has become the leading run-scorer for Tests in this calendar year with 779 runs, one run ahead of world number one Test batsman Steve Smith.

Now Labuschagne brings up back-to-back 100s

Warner goes past 150 runs

Consecutive 150s for David Warner! This man is on fire 🔥#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/XWSnMo3XDJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Australia frustrate Pakistan

Over the years, taking wickets in Australia has been a challenge for Pakistan and they shuffled their bowling attack for the pink-ball Test. Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas, who tormented Australia when he took 17 wickets in two Tests in the UAE last October, returned in place of Imran Khan while 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah was rested. That handed a debut to 19-year-old medium-fast right-armer Muhammad Musa, but, like in the first Test at Brisbane, none of them could tame Warner and Labuschagne. Both players scored big centuries at the Gabba -- Warner 154 and Labuschagne a career-best 185 -- and they carried the form into Adelaide. After Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan had a flicker of hope when Joe Burns was out for four, but a stubborn Warner and Labuschagne dug in to lay a solid platform and they went to tea at 70 for one. The players were forced to remain in the dressing room for an extra two hours from the scheduled resumption due to persistent light drizzle, but when they returned Warner quickly brought up his 31st half-century.

