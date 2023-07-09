'Now, There’s Fab 3': Former Indian Cricketer Makes Shocking Omission From 'Fab Four'

Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson earned the moniker 'Fab Four' for their exceptional run-scoring abilities. While Smith and Root maintained their dominance, Kohli faced a dip in form during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Williamson showcased consistent performance despite fewer Test appearances.

3 Things You Need To Know

Joe Root and Steve Smith have averaged 54.8 and 49.9 respectively in Test cricket since 2020

Due to his dip in form, Kohli has averaged only 26.7 in Test matches since 2020

Kane Williamson has also average a staggering 72 in the 2020-23 period

Former India cricketer shockingly omits superstar from ‘Fab Four’

During the period from 2014 to 2019, Smith, Virat Kohli, Root, and Williamson rightfully earned the title of the 'Fab Four' in cricket, particularly in Test matches, due to their remarkable performances. However, in recent years, while Steve Smith and Joe Root have continued to shine and dominate the charts as top run-scorers in Test cricket, Virat Kohli has faced significant challenges in red-ball cricket, leading to a decline in his form.

With Kohli's Test average of 26.7 since 2020, a former Indian cricketer expressed his opinion that Kohli may no longer be considered part of the 'Fab Four.' Aakash Chopra, in a video on his official YouTube channel, suggested that there is now only a 'Fab 3' in the current cricket landscape.

"There's no Fab 4 right now"

“Kane and Joe Root, no question about it. Steve Smith, averaging 50 with six hundreds, no question about him. But David Warner and Virat Kohli, at this point of time, they are not a part of Fab 4. There's no Fab 4 right now, there's Fab 3,” said Chopra, before mentioning Pakistan captain Babar Azam in his comments.

“You might think of adding Babar Azam's name in there. But while there's no doubt that he has scored runs in Test cricket, I don't think he is part of Fab 4 at the moment. I'm only talking about Test matches here. Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith are there, but Virat Kohli has slipped out of that list, and so has Warner. Kohli might actually come back but I'm not sure about Warner. The latter's Test career, I think, is coming to an end,” Chopra added.

Having scored his first Test century in over three years in his last outing against Australia, Virat Kohli will return to action with the first Test match against West Indies from July 12 onwards.