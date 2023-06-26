Joe Root To Be Blamed For England's Loss In 1st Ashes Test? Marnus Labuschagne Has His Say

Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team won a thriller at Edgbaston in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test and defeated the hosts by two wickets. The English team's 'Bazball' approach didn't help them win the first Test, however, they would once again walk on the field with the same tactics for the second Test match.

3 things you need to know

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series will start from June 28, 2023

The second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match will be played at the Lord's cricket ground

Australia are 1-0 up in the five-match Ashes 2023 series

Joe Root's 'Bazball' approach kept us in the game: Marnus Labuschange

The English cricket team made a bold decision by declaring their first innings at 393/8 on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 which is very rare in Test cricket. Joe Root was England's top scorer in their first innings and was unbeaten on 118 runs off 152 balls. His innings consisted of seven fours and four sixes and also played a lot of unorthodox throughout the time he was at the crease.

However, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne believes that Joe Root's attacking approach during the first innings kept Australia in the match. As per 'The Sydney Morning Herald', Labuschagne said that the way Root played in the first innings, he had the opportunity to take the game away from them.

I use that second innings as an example. He probably had an opportunity to shut us out and take the game away from us completely. But the method and the way he was playing kept us in the game and, evidently, he played an unbelievable innings, but he ended up getting 40 [46] and if he turns that 40 into 80-plus, we’re chasing 300 and that’s going to be a pretty big effort.

Marnus Labuschagne's flop show in Birmingham

Marnus Labuschagne, though himself didn't have a great outing in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test and was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings and then for a score of 13 in the second innings. Labuschagne also lost the top spot of the ICC Men's Test Rankings and was dethroned by Joe Root. Labuschagne would look forward to make a comeback in the second Test and also regain the top spot.