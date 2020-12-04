AUS Vs IND: Why Australian Cricketers Will Wear Indigenous Jersey For T20 Series?

The Australia vs India T20 series is set to begin from Friday, December 4. The first AUS vs IND T20I will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, with the match beginning at 1:40 PM IST. The limited-overs series had earlier seen India take to the field with retro jerseys. Now, it has been revealed that the Australian cricket team will also sport a special jersey for the entirety of the T20 series as they move away from their iconic yellow stripes.

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

Australia new T20 jersey to debut in AUS vs IND series

Media reports revealed that the Australia indigenous jersey will be worn by the cricketers when they take to the field against India in the T20 series. Instead of their famous yellow jerseys, cricketers will wear the Australia new T20 jersey against India. They special Australia indigenous jersey has been designed by indigenous women Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen. The unique kit features traditional motifs on a charcoal background, with the team taking to social media to explain the relevance of each pattern and design.

According to the team, the Australia new T20 jersey pays its respect to the people of the land whose culture goes back to more than 60,000 years. The golden stars on the Australia indigenous jersey represent the ancestors, while green circles stand for unity and continuity. Several other designs on the jersey also pay a tribute to the history and culture of the Australian indigenous population. Ahead of the first AUS vs IND T20, the team also shared a video online explaining the relevance of the new jersey.

Mitchell Starc discusses the significance of the Indigenous shirt the men's team will wear in the #AUSvIND T20s and Aunty Fiona Clarke explains the story behind the special design. pic.twitter.com/KS5UpRiguh — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 4, 2020

The team pays respects to Australia indigenous population

The men’s cricket team seems to have taken a cue from their women counterparts, with Australia Women wearing an indigenous jersey of their own for the first time in a match against England earlier this year. After it was announced that the cricketers will be wearing the Australia indigenous jersey in the AUS vs IND T20 series, many members of the cricket fraternity praised the team for their efforts. Notably, the Australian cricket team was earlier criticised after it didn’t take a knee in the limited over series against England earlier this year.

Learn more about the incredible playing shirt, designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, and Butchulla & Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen: https://t.co/DbBa8vHZ2O — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 4, 2020

How to watch AUS vs IND T20 live steam in India?

Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast of the first AUS vs IND T20I on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX channels in India. For viewers who want to catch the AUS vs IND T20 live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia Instagram

