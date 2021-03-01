NSW Coach Lauds Dynamic Opener David Warner For Working Hard On His Rehab

New South Wales (NSW) coach Phil Jaques on Monday said that Australia opening batsman David Warner worked really hard to recover from the groin injury that he sustained in November last year.

Warner’s return to cricket was confirmed after the opener was named in NSW’s Marsh one-day squad for Thursday’s game against South Australia as the southpaw has replaced Daniel Hughes while Nick Larkin was named Steve Smith’s replacement for the upcoming fixture.

'He has worked really hard on his rehab': Phil Jaques

“We all know Davey’s quality as a player in all formats and it’s great to see him back for the Blues for this game,” cricketnsw.com.au quoted Jaques as saying.

“He has worked really hard on his rehab and has been great around the group when he’s been at training. It will be fantastic to have his experience around the team over the coming weeks,” he added.

READ: Glenn Maxwell Urges Trolls To Have Some Decency After Finch Was Subjected To Hate Messages

How David Warner ended up injuring himself?

Warner had suffered a groin injury during 2nd ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground back in November as a result of which he ended up missing the three-match T20I series that had succeeded the One Day series.

The southpaw injured himself while diving to save a boundary. It so happened that during the fourth over of India's run chase, when opener Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, Warner put in a full-length dive to his left as he landed awkwardly in his follow-through. He was in deep discomfort and was assisted from the ground by Australia's physio.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co. Toil Hard In Nets Ahead Of Highly-anticipated 4th Test Against Eng

Apart from the T20I series, the explosive opener also ended up missing the first two Tests as well and even though he did feature in the final two matches, he could not make much of an impact as he could only register scores of 5, 13, 1, & 48 respectively in four innings.

Meanwhile, the 2015 World Cup winner is one of the players to have been retained by the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2021 and will be leading the 'Orange Army' in the 14th edition of the marquee tournament.

READ: R Ashwin Or Harbhajan Singh? Gautam Gambhir Picks The Better Spinner And Reveals Reason

(With ANI Inputs)



Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.