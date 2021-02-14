NSW Vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
New South Wales will take on Victoria in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Monday, February 15 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Here's a look at our NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction, probable NSW vs VCT playing 11 and NSW vs VCT Dream11 team.
This is the first match of the ODI tournament so it will be very difficult to say as to who will come out victorious. Coming to the NSW side, Pat Cummins will be leading a strong team in the competition which features a host of international players. The likes of Steve Smith, Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon will be part of the side as well.
ðŸ—£ï¸ "It's a natural extension."@patcummins30 speaks about taking on the One Day captaincy of the Blues âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/M8wyiDg1Jn#MarshCup ðŸ pic.twitter.com/nMOmKe20AI— NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) February 10, 2021
Victoria on the other hand also boast of some quality players in their ranks. The squad comprises young players Mackenzie Harvey, Zak Evans, and Jake Fraser-McGurk who recently were part of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. The bowling department will be led by James Pattinson who won the IPL 2020 title with Mumbai Indians recently. The contest should be exciting to watch with both teams packed with some exciting players.
NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith
VCT: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland
Pat Cummins
Steve Smith
James Pattinson
Peter Handscomb
As per our prediction, VCT will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The NSW vs VCT match prediction and NSW vs VCT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW vs VCT Dream11 team and NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
