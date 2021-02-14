NSW Vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

New South Wales will take on Victoria in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Monday, February 15 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Here's a look at our NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction, probable NSW vs VCT playing 11 and NSW vs VCT Dream11 team.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Breaks Major Test Cricket Jinx Against England In Chennai

NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction: NSW vs VCT match preview

This is the first match of the ODI tournament so it will be very difficult to say as to who will come out victorious. Coming to the NSW side, Pat Cummins will be leading a strong team in the competition which features a host of international players. The likes of Steve Smith, Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon will be part of the side as well.

ðŸ—£ï¸ "It's a natural extension."@patcummins30 speaks about taking on the One Day captaincy of the Blues âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/M8wyiDg1Jn#MarshCup ðŸ pic.twitter.com/nMOmKe20AI — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) February 10, 2021

Victoria on the other hand also boast of some quality players in their ranks. The squad comprises young players Mackenzie Harvey, Zak Evans, and Jake Fraser-McGurk who recently were part of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. The bowling department will be led by James Pattinson who won the IPL 2020 title with Mumbai Indians recently. The contest should be exciting to watch with both teams packed with some exciting players.

Also Read: India Vs England: Michael Vaughan Concedes Defeat In 2nd Test Even Before End Of Day 1

NSW vs VCT live: Squad details for NSW vs VCT match

NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith

VCT: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

NSW vs VCT match prediction: Top picks for NSW vs VCT live match

Pat Cummins

Steve Smith

James Pattinson

Peter Handscomb

Also Read: Sarfaraz Ahmed Fumes As Hafeez Calls Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan's No1 Wicket-keeper/batsman

NSW vs VCT Dream11 live: NSW vs VCT Dream11 team

NSW vs VCT live: NSW vs VCT match prediction

As per our prediction, VCT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NSW vs VCT match prediction and NSW vs VCT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW vs VCT Dream11 team and NSW vs VCT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: NSW Blues / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.