Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

After copping some hate for his continuously poor form for the last few months, India's all-format opener Rohit Sharma has let his batting do the talking. The 'Hit-Man' made scores of 26 & 52 and 44 & 7 in the two Tests he played in Sydney and Brisbane last month, doing just enough to stay in the team but failing to rise to the occasion as would be expected from a veteran like him. Sharma's woes with his form continued as the team moved camps back to India, as he fell cheaply, for 6 & 12, in both innings of the India vs England 1st Test.

India vs England live: India vs England 2nd Test update

However, as Ajinkya Rahane predicted, Rohit Sharma has risen to the occasion at Chepauk this Saturday afternoon, taking the reins for India after Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli's ducks. Batting alongside Rahane, Sharma has made a brilliant 150 off 208 balls at the time of writing. This feat marks Sharma's 7th Test ton, made all the more remarkable by the fact that most batsmen have failed to produce anything significant on the dead Chepauk pitches.

Along with a 21-run cameo from the usually persevering Cheteshwar Pujara, a 59-run not-out knock from the vice-captain have put India at 230-3 — a far more decent score than could have been expected after Moeen Ali dismissed Kohli in the 22nd over and left the hosts struggling at 86-3. With at least 22 overs of play left on Day 1 and Pant the only major batter remaining, Sharma may have to produce his 2nd Test double ton to get India to a winning position. Here is the best Twitter had to offer on the Hit-Man:

Such a beautiful player. This is why we get frustrated when he wastes an opportunity.



But today, let's celebrate this century! @ajinkyarahane88 called it yesterday in the press conference. — Raghunath Koduvayur (@MarketingRags) February 13, 2021

So called "flat track bully". That's why Kohli and Pujara couldn't survive on it. — YogiAdityanath (@Htrahddis2) February 13, 2021

Applause from the Chepauk crowd 👌

Dressing room on its feet 👏

A congratulatory hug from Ajinkya Rahane 👍



Appreciation from all round for @ImRo45 as he completes a fine hundred in tough conditions. 🙌🙌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/nWmQfH5Xem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma career stats

Considered to be primarily a white-ball player for most of his career, Rohit Sharma has had a long time waiting in the wings for his place in the Indian Test team. He made his Test debut in 2013, almost six years after his ODI and T20I debuts in 2007. As of now, Sharma has played 35 Test matches for India, scoring 2,288 runs at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 58.48. His high score in Tests is 212.

These figures take on mammoth proportions when we look at Rohit Sharma's white-ball stats. The 33-year-old has scored 9,115 ODI runs from his 224 matches, with a massive 29 centuries in the format. He also has 2,773 T20I runs from exactly 100 innings for the country. His T20I strike rate of 138.78, 4 centuries and 21 half-centuries have made Rohit Sharma an indispensable part of the Indian white-ball side.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter

