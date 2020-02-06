NZ-A Vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

After defeating India A in the unofficial ODI series, the Kiwis will be looking to clinch the unofficial Test series as well. The first test between New Zealand A and India A ended in a draw. The second test will commence on February 7, 2020. Read more for NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Predictions and NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 team squad.
Match: NZ-A vs IND-A, 2nd unofficial Test, India A tour of New Zealand, 2020
Date: Thursday, February 7, 2020 - Sunday, February 9, 2020
Time: 10:00 PM GMT
Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln
Wicketkeeper
D Cleaver (NZ-A) (Points: 270)
Batsmen
G Phillips (NZ-A) (Points: 25)
W Young (NZ-A) (Points: 76)
H Rutherford (NZ-A) (Points: 45)
S Gill (IN-A) (Points: 346)
All-rounder
H Vihari (IN-A) (208)
C Mcconchie (NZ-A) (109)
Bowling
M Siraj (IN-A) (Points: 22)
M Rae (NZ-A) (Points: 88)
S Nadeem (IN-A) (Points: 39)
I Porel (IN-A) (Points: 36)
NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team: India A Squad
Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube
NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team: New Zealand A Squad
Hamish Rutherford(c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver(w), Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall
Shubman Gill on the 1st unofficial Test:
1st innings: 83(83).
2nd innings - 204 ( 279).
•His brilliance with the bat helped India A to draw the test match, outstanding form he's in. Panchal and Vihari also did well in 2nd innings with their hundreds.