NZ-A Vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Cricket News

The second unofficial Test will commence on February 7, 2020. Read more for NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Predictions and NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 squads.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
nz-a vs in-a dream11

After defeating India A in the unofficial ODI series, the Kiwis will be looking to clinch the unofficial Test series as well. The first test between New Zealand A and India A ended in a draw. The second test will commence on February 7, 2020. Read more for NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Predictions and NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 team squad.

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Schedule and date

Match: NZ-A vs IND-A, 2nd unofficial Test, India A tour of New Zealand, 2020
Date: Thursday, February 7, 2020 - Sunday, February 9, 2020
Time: 10:00 PM GMT
Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper

D Cleaver (NZ-A) (Points: 270)

Batsmen 

G Phillips (NZ-A) (Points: 25)
W Young (NZ-A) (Points: 76)
H Rutherford (NZ-A) (Points: 45)
S Gill (IN-A) (Points: 346)

All-rounder

H Vihari (IN-A) (208)
C Mcconchie (NZ-A) (109)

Bowling

M Siraj (IN-A) (Points: 22)
M Rae (NZ-A) (Points: 88)
S Nadeem (IN-A) (Points: 39)
I Porel (IN-A) (Points: 36)

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team: India A Squad

Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team: New Zealand A Squad

Hamish Rutherford(c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver(w), Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
