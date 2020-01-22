NZ-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19s will square off against Sri Lanka Under-19s in the 15th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Wednesday, January 22. The match will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

New Zealand Under-19s will be raring to go in the tournament after their first game against Japan Under-19s was washed out. In the warm-up games, they lost against UAE and won against Bangladesh and there are certain areas they need to work on. They have some promising names in their squad and they would like to win this fixture and get going in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Under-19s are coming on the back of a loss against India Under-19s where they lost by 90 runs. While chasing 297, their batting collapsed as they were bundled out for 207. They would like to forget their performance from the last game and start afresh. Their batting needs to click in order for them to secure a win. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Squads

New Zealand Under-19s Squad: Jesse Tashkoff (Captain), Ben Pomare (Wicket-keeper), Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Quinn Sunde, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke.

Sri Lanka Under-19s Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishara (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

NZ-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kamil Mishara

Batsmen: Navod Paranavithana (Captain), Ravindu Rasantha, Rhys Mariu, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

Bowlers: Hayden Dickson, David Hancock, Dilshan Madushanka, Sonal Dinusha

All-Rounders: Jesse Tashkoff (Vice-captain), Sudeera Thilakaratne

New Zealand Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

