NZ Vs Ind: India's Super Over Win Vs New Zealand Is Winning The Internet

India took on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday. The contest brought more super over heartbreak for New Zealand. Kane Williamson’s heroics went in vain as Rohit Sharma hit consecutive sixes to seal the match in India’s favour. The victory meant that India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the NZ vs Ind T20I series.

NZ vs Ind: Kane Williamson's 95 in vain as India take the match to super over

New Zealand won the toss at Seddon Park and elected to field. Rohit Sharma came all guns blazing and scored a magnificent 65. It included a mind-blogging 26-run over off Hamish Bennett. Bennett had the last laugh though, bagging Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube to restrict India to 179/5 in their 20 overs. New Zealand, chasing 180 to stay alive in the series, lost both their openers - Martin Guptill and Colin Munro - cheaply. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson took charge and almost guided his team to the finish line.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma's heroics help India win super over

Kane Williamson took Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners as New Zealand scored 17 off their super over. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma came in to bat and took the game deep with India requiring ten off the final two deliveries. Rohit Sharma turned on his class, depositing back-to-back sixes to win India the match. The Twitterati were appreciative of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami's efforts. They also lauded Kane Williamson's brilliant innings.

NZ vs Ind: Twitter reacts to India's super over win

All thanks to this legend 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣😛😛 pic.twitter.com/r6IDKyvkPw — ಶರಣ್ Dhoni07🇮🇳❤️ (@armylenovo) January 29, 2020

Ab mat poochhana Rohit ko hit man kyo kahate Hain?? #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ — Avkesh kumar (@avkesh_kumar) January 29, 2020

