NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer’s Century In Vain As India Lose By 4 Wickets

New Zealand defeated India by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Read on for full match report of the contest.
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview
With the absence of two of their primary opening batsmen (Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan), the Indian team operated with a new opening combo in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The duo did not disappoint as they formed a 50-run stand for the first wicket. After the openers departed, Shreyas Iyer then joined forces with captain Virat Kohli and stitched together a well-compiled 102-run fourth-wicket partnership.
Kohli notched up his 57th ODI fifty by scoring a 63-ball 51 while Shreyas Iyer registered his maiden ODI hundred with a fine knock of 103. KL Rahul provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 64-ball 88 to propel India’s total to a huge 347-4 in their 50 overs.
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I: Bay Oval Pitch Report And Weather Updates For Sunday Evening
A battered and bruised New Zealand began their run-chase confidently with an 85-run opening partnership. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor brought up his 21st hundred in ODIs by scoring 109* from just 84 balls. Apart from Taylor, Henry Nicholls (78) and Tom Latham (69) also contributed their part with the bat in New Zealand’s successful run-chase.
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind; Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 5th T20I
The two teams will now collide in the second game of the three-match series on February 8. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. The ODI contests will then conclude with a potential series-decider on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
There it is! Ross Taylor hits the winning runs off the first ball of the 49th over at @seddonpark. 348/6 in the end with Ross Taylor 109* and Santner 12*. Scorecard | https://t.co/4X8QVMuuLb #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7R7pOATTzW— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 5, 2020
Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details