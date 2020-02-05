NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer’s Century In Vain As India Lose By 4 Wickets

New Zealand defeated India by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series. Read on for full match report of the contest.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Match Report

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI India innings

With the absence of two of their primary opening batsmen (Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan), the Indian team operated with a new opening combo in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The duo did not disappoint as they formed a 50-run stand for the first wicket. After the openers departed, Shreyas Iyer then joined forces with captain Virat Kohli and stitched together a well-compiled 102-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Kohli notched up his 57th ODI fifty by scoring a 63-ball 51 while Shreyas Iyer registered his maiden ODI hundred with a fine knock of 103. KL Rahul provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 64-ball 88 to propel India’s total to a huge 347-4 in their 50 overs.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI New Zealand innings

A battered and bruised New Zealand began their run-chase confidently with an 85-run opening partnership. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor brought up his 21st hundred in ODIs by scoring 109* from just 84 balls. Apart from Taylor, Henry Nicholls (78) and Tom Latham (69) also contributed their part with the bat in New Zealand’s successful run-chase.

NZ vs Ind 2020: ODI Series

The two teams will now collide in the second game of the three-match series on February 8. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. The ODI contests will then conclude with a potential series-decider on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

There it is! Ross Taylor hits the winning runs off the first ball of the 49th over at @seddonpark. 348/6 in the end with Ross Taylor 109* and Santner 12*. Scorecard | https://t.co/4X8QVMuuLb #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7R7pOATTzW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 5, 2020

