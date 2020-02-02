NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming fifth T20I between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

NZ vs IND Preview

Team India are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. Virat Kohli and co. won the first four T20I matches to take a 4-0 lead in the series. The upcoming fifth T20I is a dead rubber for both sides and will provide the Indian team management with an opportunity to experiment within the line-up ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

NZ vs IND Dream11 top picks

NZ vs IND Dream11: NZ Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs IND Dream11: IND Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

All-rounder – Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Colin Munro, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Navdeep Saini

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Another win in the Super Over 🙌🙌 #TeamIndia go 4-0 up in the series. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/G6GqM67RIv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020

