Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team and Prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming fifth T20I at the Bay Oval on February 2.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs IND Dream11

The upcoming fifth T20I between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST. 

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs IND Preview  

Team India are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. Virat Kohli and co. won the first four T20I matches to take a 4-0 lead in the series. The upcoming fifth T20I is a dead rubber for both sides and will provide the Indian team management with an opportunity to experiment within the line-up ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs IND Dream11 top picks 

NZ vs IND Dream11: NZ Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs IND Dream11: IND Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 3rd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

All-rounder – Ravindra Jadeja (VC)

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Colin Munro, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Navdeep Saini  

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.   

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 4th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
PM MODI LAUDS FM ON UNION BUDGET
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES