NZ Vs IND 2nd Test Hagley Oval Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At Christchurch

New Zealand will face India in the second Test of the India tour of New Zealand on Saturday, February 29 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The NZ vs Ind 2nd Test match will begin at 4:00 AM IST. New Zealand are currently leading the two-match Test series, 1-0 and will look to finish off the series on a high. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming NZ vs Ind 2nd Test match including the NZ vs Ind live streaming updates, NZ vs Ind Christchurch pitch report and Christchurch weather for NZ vs Ind Test.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: NZ vs IND Christchurch pitch and Christchurch weather for NZ vs Ind Test

The ground has only hosted six Test matches and has heavily favoured the bat in all these matches. Brendon McCullum made 195 in the first Test played at this ground in December 2014. However, prior to the upcoming NZ vs Ind 2nd Test, the NZ vs Ind Christchurch pitch was shown to be a green top, making bowling first a preferrable option. According to AccuWeather, the Christchurch weather for NZ vs Ind Test will see a high temperature of 18 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 12 degrees Celcius. There is a decent chance of rain during the NZ vs IND live match.

NZ vs IND live match: NZ vs IND preview

The first Test was an all-round New Zealand show. The Kiwis asked India to bat first and wreaked havoc on the entire lineup, folding them for 165. Led by Kane Williamson's 89, the Kiwis made 348 and in the second Indian innings, India fell again for a cheap 191. New Zealand only needed nine runs to win and they did this with their ten wickets intact. The NZ vs IND live match can be expected to be won by New Zealand, according to our NZ vs IND match prediction. Rain may also affect how the match progresses and the results that it yields.

NZ vs IND live streaming details: Where to watch New Zealand vs India live match in India?

On television, the New Zealand vs India match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. The match will also be available in other regional languages. Online, the match can also be live-streamed on Hotstar. In the Indian subcontinent, the NZ vs IND live score and updates can be seen on the ICC and the BCCI's website.

