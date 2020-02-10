NZ Vs Ind 3rd ODI Squads, Expected Changes Ft. Kane Williamson And All Match Details

The Indian team, currently on a tour to New Zealand, blanked the hosts 5-0 in the T20Is. However, the Black Caps came back strongly in the ODI segment by pocketing the series with still a game to spare. The third of the three-match ODI series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11. The action is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI squad updates

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: New Zealand squad updates

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson suffered an injury during the T20Is, prompting him to miss out the final two matches of the series. Williamson was also ruled out of the playing XI in the first two ODI games. 25-year old Mark Chapman was called up as his replacement. Black Caps wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham led the home side during his absence. However, Kane Williamson is expected to be match fit and is likely to feature in the upcoming dead rubber.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: India squad updates

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw was chosen as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the ODI series. Meanwhile, Dhawan’s opening partner and in-form batsman Rohit Sharma was also ruled out of the remainder of the tour after he suffered a calf injury in the final T20I game. Test specialist Mayank Agarwal was called in as a last-minute replacement for the Indian vice-captain. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: India squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

